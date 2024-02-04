Iraq Should be Cleared of All Foreign Presence: PMF Chief

Islam Times - The chief of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih al-Fayyad, stressed the necessity of "cleansing" Iraq from all foreign military presence.

Falih al-Fayyad made the remarks during the funeral procession of the martyrs who were killed in a recent American aggression on Iraq.The chief of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) stressed that the PMF "will not [allow] the blood of its sons be a cheap political commodity."Describing the attack as "blatantly aggression", Al-Fayyad vowed that they "will not pass heedlessly." The Iraqi Resistance leader stressed that the "blood of the Popular Mobilization Front's martyrs" represents "the dignity and honor of Iraq."The PMF's chief revealed that the recent aggression is one that "directly targeted" the PMF, which marks a clear escalation.According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen, he emphasized that the force "will not [let] the blood of its sons be a cheap political commodity," as he urged the Iraqi Parliament and political forces to take a clear stance against the aggression, which "crossed red lines."Al-Fayyad went on to underscore the necessity of "cleansing" Iraq from all foreign military presence.