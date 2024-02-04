Borrell Voices Concern over Israeli War Spread to Rafah

Islam Times - The European United is worried that Israel might extend the war in Gaza to a 'pressure cooker' town near Egypt, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed deep concern over reports that the Israeli military intends to take its battle against Hamas to the town of Rafah at Gaza’s border with Egypt where more than a million people have escaped the fighting, Euronews reported.Borrell warned that the conflict is likely to spread throughout the region unless a ceasefire is agreed between Israel and Hamas, after US airstrikes hit dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria.The EU foreign policy chief said that around 1 million Palestinians “have been displaced progressively against the Egyptian border. They claimed they were safe zones, but in fact what we see is that the bombing affecting the civilian population continues and it is creating a very dire situation.”Israeli War Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that after Israeli troops seize the southern city of Khan Younis, from where tens of thousands of people have fled, they will move on to Rafah. He did not give a time frame.