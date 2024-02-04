Qassam Spox Says 15 Israeli Soldiers Killed at Close Range

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, said Sunday that their forces killed 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza at point-blank range, while 43 Israeli vehicles were destroyed .

Al-Quds Brigades says resistance fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli occupation forces, killing 15 soldiers at point-blank range."Over the past few days, al-Qassam forces were able to completely or partially destroy 43 Israeli military vehicles;" Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Sunday."Our forces confirmed that they killed 15 Zionist soldiers at point-blank range, and an Israeli officer and a soldier were also killed by al-Qassam snipers," he added.The Qassam spokesman further said that, "Our forces killed and wounded dozens of members of the Israeli army in 17 different military operations, missions during which al-Qassam forces targeted the Zionist aggressors with rockets, mortars, anti-armored equipment, and other weapons.""Al-Qassam forces also ambushed a group of enemy soldiers by blowing up the entrance of a tunnel; Our Mujahideen seized 4 Israeli drones and attacked their military bases with mortars on all fronts of the battle; They also fired a heavy barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv and its surroundings," Abu Obaida concluded.