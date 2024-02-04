Escalation to Only Add to West’s Woes in Region: Yemen

Islam Times - The spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says attacks by the United States and allies on countries in West Asia will only complicate the situation in the region.

“Occupation attacks on our country and on Iraq and Syria will fuel the nations' hatred and instead generate unity among them against the hegemonic presence of the US in the region,” said Mohammed Abdul-Salam on Sunday, according to Press TV.The comments came after the United States and Britain launched a new round of airstrikes on 36 targets in 13 areas across Yemen as part of a campaign to force the Arab country to stop its attacks on Israeli-linked ships in regional waters.They also came two days after the United States carried out extensive airstrikes on targets in Iraq and in Syria in response to a fatal drone attack on one of its regional bases in Jordan last month.Abdul-Salam said US and British attacks on Yemen will not cause any change to the country’s firm support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli regime.He also warned that the attacks would fail to undermine the military capabilities that Yemen has amassed during years of war with a regional alliance of pro-Western countries.The Ansarullah official called on the US and allies to heed global demands to withdraw their support from the Israeli regime and its war on Gaza rather than to open new fronts in the region.Yemeni authorities have repeatedly said that they would continue attacks on Israeli targets until the regime puts an end to hostilities in Gaza that have killed more than 27,000 people since early October.