Yemen’s Ansarullah Pledges to Support Iraqi and Syrian Resistance Groups "on the Battlefield" Following US Airstrikes

Islam Times - The Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement has denounced the US airstrikes on Iraq and Syria, expressing unwavering support for anti-terrorism resistance groups active in both nations.

Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, stated that "We declare our support and solidarity with resistance factions in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and elsewhere across the region, emphasizing our commitment to stand by them on the battlefield."According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), its forces targeted over 85 sites in the two countries "utilizing various aircraft, including long-range bombers flown from the United States."US President Joe Biden announced in a statement that the airstrikes marked the beginning of a series of actions by Washington in response to a drone attack that resulted in the deaths of three soldiers at a remote US base in Jordan.Ansarullah has emerged as a formidable force in opposing the Israeli-US invasion of Gaza and shaping regional dynamics, posing a significant challenge to the United States. The US has consistently supplied the Zionist regime with weapons and intelligence support while obstructing UN resolutions advocating for a humanitarian ceasefire in Palestinian territories.Last month, Ansarullah declared all US and British vessels as "legitimate targets" following the two countries' military strikes on Yemen. In Iraq, resistance forces have carried out numerous strikes on US-operated military installations in both Iraq and Syria amid escalating anti-US sentiments in the region due to Washington's backing of the Israeli campaign in Gaza.Following Friday's strikes in western Iraq near the Syrian border, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani stated in a release that the attacks represent a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty" and will have "disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the region."