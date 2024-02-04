Iran Condemns US, UK’s Fresh Strikes on Yemen

Islam Times - The latest military attacks that the US and the UK have launched against Yemen drew strong condemnation from Iran.

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani categorically condemned last night’s airstrikes by the US and the UK against Yemen.Denouncing the strikes as a recurrent violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law, the spokesman warned that the continuation of such arbitrary measures is a blatant act of adventurism that poses a worrying threat to international peace and security.Kanaani noted that the US and UK’s wrong policy of military action against regional countries for the fulfillment of their illegitimate objectives is in direct contradiction to Washington and London’s claim that they do not seek the spread of war and tensions in the region.Deploring the US and UK’s unflagging support for the Zionist regime’s war crimes in Gaza, Kanaani said the British and American military actions in the region are escalating chaos, insecurity and instability with the purpose of giving leeway to the criminal Israeli regime.“The international community is undoubtedly responsible to hold the US and the UK accountable,” the Iranian diplomat added.The fresh UK and US airstrikes have reportedly hit 36 sites in Yemen.The Ansarullah forces said the capital Sana’a and the port city of Hudaydah had been struck.On Friday, the US launched dozens of air strikes in Iraq and Syria. Civilians were among at least 16 people killed in Iraq.