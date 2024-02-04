0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 21:34

Iran Condemns US, UK’s Fresh Strikes on Yemen

Story Code : 1113969
Iran Condemns US, UK’s Fresh Strikes on Yemen
In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani categorically condemned last night’s airstrikes by the US and the UK against Yemen.

Denouncing the strikes as a recurrent violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law, the spokesman warned that the continuation of such arbitrary measures is a blatant act of adventurism that poses a worrying threat to international peace and security.

Kanaani noted that the US and UK’s wrong policy of military action against regional countries for the fulfillment of their illegitimate objectives is in direct contradiction to Washington and London’s claim that they do not seek the spread of war and tensions in the region.

Deploring the US and UK’s unflagging support for the Zionist regime’s war crimes in Gaza, Kanaani said the British and American military actions in the region are escalating chaos, insecurity and instability with the purpose of giving leeway to the criminal Israeli regime.

“The international community is undoubtedly responsible to hold the US and the UK accountable,” the Iranian diplomat added.

The fresh UK and US airstrikes have reportedly hit 36 sites in Yemen.

The Ansarullah forces said the capital Sana’a and the port city of Hudaydah had been struck.

On Friday, the US launched dozens of air strikes in Iraq and Syria. Civilians were among at least 16 people killed in Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
4 February 2024
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
4 February 2024
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
4 February 2024
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
3 February 2024
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
2 February 2024
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
2 February 2024
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
2 February 2024