Israeli Settlers Raid Village near Jenin, Seizing Property: Report

Islam Times - Israeli settlers, accompanied by Israeli occupation forces, carried out a raid on several homes in the village of Farasin, southwest of Jenin, as reported by Wafa.

The settlers reportedly caused extensive damage to the contents of the houses and confiscated surveillance camera recordings during the raid.Malik Al-Zaban, a resident of the village, revealed that the settlers targeted and destroyed his poultry farm. They tore down greenhouses, smashed equipment, and wreaked havoc on the property.According to Al-Zaban, the settlers also forcibly entered several houses, breaking down doors and windows in the process.In addition to the village raid, the settlers took control of agricultural land in the mountainous area of the nearby Zabda village. This land is now being used for their livestock to graze, and the settlers are preventing Palestinian landowners from accessing their properties.Wafa reported that the Israeli military is providing protection to the settlers, further complicating the situation and impeding the landowners' access to their properties.