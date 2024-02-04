Iran’s Oil Minister Holds High-Profile Talks with Venezuelan Officials

Islam Times - Iran’s oil minister, during a visit to Caracas, held talks with high-ranking Venezuelan officials on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest in line with boosting bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

Javad Owji held talks with Venezuela’s Petroleum Minister Pedro Rafael Tellechea, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and other officials.Exporting technical and engineering services, following up on measures to set up the extraterritorial refineries, overhauling the refineries, marketing for the private sector of Iran’s oil industry in the field of petrochemicals, and investing in the oil industry were among the main topics discussed between the two sides.Iran’s oil minister exchanged views with his Venezuelan counterpart regarding the development of relations in the oil and gas sectors, monitoring the refinery and infrastructural projects, and physical progress of the underway petrochemical projects, Mehr news agency reported.Owji said that Iran has enhanced its relations with Venezuela in the field of exporting oil and gas condensates and also technical and engineering services, oil goods and equipment, rebuilding refineries of this country, etc.Developing oil and gas fields and oil terminals, taking advantage of the capacity of the existing refineries and rebuilding them are among the other programs followed up by the Iranian Oil Ministry, Owji underlined.Iran’s oil minister then pointed to the high potential of the private sector of the country and added that the Iranian private sector can play a leading role in exporting technical and engineering services and oil equipment needed by Latin America’s petrochemical industry.