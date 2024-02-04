0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 21:36

Iran’s Oil Minister Holds High-Profile Talks with Venezuelan Officials

Story Code : 1113971
Iran’s Oil Minister Holds High-Profile Talks with Venezuelan Officials
Javad Owji held talks with Venezuela’s Petroleum Minister Pedro Rafael Tellechea, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and other officials. 

Exporting technical and engineering services, following up on measures to set up the extraterritorial refineries, overhauling the refineries, marketing for the private sector of Iran’s oil industry in the field of petrochemicals, and investing in the oil industry were among the main topics discussed between the two sides.

Iran’s oil minister exchanged views with his Venezuelan counterpart regarding the development of relations in the oil and gas sectors, monitoring the refinery and infrastructural projects, and physical progress of the underway petrochemical projects, Mehr news agency reported.

Owji said that Iran has enhanced its relations with Venezuela in the field of exporting oil and gas condensates and also technical and engineering services, oil goods and equipment, rebuilding refineries of this country, etc.

Developing oil and gas fields and oil terminals, taking advantage of the capacity of the existing refineries and rebuilding them are among the other programs followed up by the Iranian Oil Ministry, Owji underlined.

Iran’s oil minister then pointed to the high potential of the private sector of the country and added that the Iranian private sector can play a leading role in exporting technical and engineering services and oil equipment needed by Latin America’s petrochemical industry.  
Comment


Featured Stories
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
4 February 2024
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
4 February 2024
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
4 February 2024
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
US Illegally Seizes over 500,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil
3 February 2024
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
China Urges US, Allies to Reconsider UNRWA Funding Suspension Amid Gaza Crisis
2 February 2024
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
Former CIA Software Engineer Sentenced to 40 Years for Leaking US Hacking Secrets
2 February 2024
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
IRGC Advisor Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Syria
2 February 2024