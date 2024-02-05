0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 08:27

Following the Assassination of General Soleimani, there Was a Surge in Attacks Targeting US Military Personnel, According to John Kirby


"During an interview with Fox News, on Sunday, John Kirby, the strategic coordinator of the National Security Council at the White House, discussed the aggressive attacks on locations in Iraq and Syria, stating, 'On Friday night, we targeted specific objectives.'

Expanding on this topic, the spokesperson and strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council at the White House added, 'We have conducted extensive planning regarding it.'

When asked by the host about whether Washington has any objectives in Iran, he responded, 'I am not here on the television program to speculate about future possibilities, but I will say that what you witnessed on Friday night was just the beginning; we will have further responses.'"

In response to a question about Joe Biden's authority over such aggressions, "John Kirby" stated, "We understand that the president holds the authority for such attacks... What we accomplished three years ago... comprised over 500 sanctions on entities, 50 regime sanctions, and... The president is not interested in escalating conflicts in the Middle East (West Asia)."

Additionally, he remarked, "Our actions differ from those of the previous administration; following the former president - Trump's - directive to strike General (Martyr Haj Qassem) Soleimani, attacks on our military personnel and facilities intensified significantly; the attacks escalated to the point where in late 2020, "Mike Pompeo" then-US Secretary of State initiated discussions about closing our embassy in Baghdad."
