Monday 5 February 2024 - 08:29

Iraq's Islamic Resistance Targets US Base in E Syria

The Resistance group targeted the US base in Syria's al-Omar oil field early on Monday.

It said that the Iraqi resistance combatants launched the attack against the US base, in support of the people of Gaza against the attacks of the Zionists and against the American occupation in the region.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.
