Tel Aviv Regime Renews Attack on S. Lebanon

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s warplanes have carried out air raids against certain areas in southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Al-Manar TV network, Israeli aircraft pounded the Maroun El Ras village in Jabal Amel (Mount Amel) and Yaroun village located in Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate, Lebanon.The Israeli regime’s army issued a statement, announcing that their aircraft targeted a headquarters and a military facility in Yaroun village and that they also pounded a watchtower in Maroun El Ras village.On the other hand, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah declared on Saturday that they had targeted checkpoints in Raisat Alam and Zebdine villages with missiles.According to Hezbollah’s media outlet, their forces carried out 961 missile and drone attacks against the Israeli enemies over the last 120 days.Following the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement kicked off operations against Israelis in order to keep the enemies engaged in northern Palestinian territories and help lessen pressures on the Palestinian resistance movement.Israeli media outlets have time and again acknowledged that Hezbollah has an upper hand in northern occupied territories and that the Israeli military has been entrapped in this region.