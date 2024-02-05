Islam Times - The United States and the United Kingdom persist in their acts of aggression against Yemen, launching additional airstrikes on the provinces of Hudaydah and Sa’ada.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported Sunday evening that American and British aircraft conducted approximately 15 strikes, as confirmed by a Yemeni military source.According to the military source, the attacks included eight raids on the Ras Issa district and three strikes on the al-Zaydiyah district in the western province of Hudaydah. Additionally, four more raids were carried out in the eastern part of Sa’ada province.Over recent weeks, the US and the UK have initiated numerous aerial assaults in response to Yemen's missile and drone strikes on vessels associated with Israel or en route to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared these strikes as support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, currently enduring a US- and UK-backed Israeli military aggression for the past four months. The Israeli war has resulted in over 27,300 casualties, predominantly women and children, with more than 66,600 others injured.Sunday's airstrikes followed an announcement by Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, who disclosed that the aggressor countries had executed 48 air raids on various Yemeni provinces. Saree emphasized that these attacks would not deter Yemeni forces and the nation from supporting Palestinians against Zionist occupation and crimes, warning that the aggressors' raids would not go unanswered.The Yemeni Armed Forces remain committed to their strikes in solidarity with Gaza as long as the Israeli regime persists in its genocidal war and concurrent siege on the Palestinian territory.