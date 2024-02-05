0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 08:33

US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah, Sa’ada

Story Code : 1114073
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen
Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported Sunday evening that American and British aircraft conducted approximately 15 strikes, as confirmed by a Yemeni military source.

According to the military source, the attacks included eight raids on the Ras Issa district and three strikes on the al-Zaydiyah district in the western province of Hudaydah. Additionally, four more raids were carried out in the eastern part of Sa’ada province.

Over recent weeks, the US and the UK have initiated numerous aerial assaults in response to Yemen's missile and drone strikes on vessels associated with Israel or en route to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared these strikes as support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, currently enduring a US- and UK-backed Israeli military aggression for the past four months. The Israeli war has resulted in over 27,300 casualties, predominantly women and children, with more than 66,600 others injured.

Sunday's airstrikes followed an announcement by Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, who disclosed that the aggressor countries had executed 48 air raids on various Yemeni provinces. Saree emphasized that these attacks would not deter Yemeni forces and the nation from supporting Palestinians against Zionist occupation and crimes, warning that the aggressors' raids would not go unanswered.

The Yemeni Armed Forces remain committed to their strikes in solidarity with Gaza as long as the Israeli regime persists in its genocidal war and concurrent siege on the Palestinian territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
5 February 2024
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
5 February 2024
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah, Sa’ada
5 February 2024
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
4 February 2024
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
4 February 2024
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
4 February 2024
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
4 February 2024
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024