0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 08:34

Iran’s Foreign Deposits Shrink $5.3 Billion in 2023: BIS

Story Code : 1114074
Iran’s Foreign Deposits Shrink $5.3 Billion in 2023: BIS
In its latest report, the bank said that Iran’s deposits with foreign finance-credit institutions and banks at the end of the 3rd quarter of 2023 reached $12.763 billion.

It fell by $5.3 billion compared to the previous year’s corresponding period.

Iran’s deposits with foreign finance-credit institutions and banks at the end of the 2nd quarter of 2023 (June 22 to September 22, 2023) stood at $18.63 billion.

Of Iran’s deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2023, over $10.624 billion was with foreign banks, $450 million with the nonbanking finance-credit institutions and the rest was with nonfinancial sectors.

Iran’s deposits with nonbanking finance-credit institutions had been reported $7.327 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

The BIS is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and the central banks in 63 countries of the world are members of the bank.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
5 February 2024
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
5 February 2024
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah, Sa’ada
5 February 2024
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
4 February 2024
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
4 February 2024
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
4 February 2024
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
4 February 2024
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024