Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen

Islam Times - Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad denounced recent airstrikes by the United States and Britain on Yemen.

They said the attacks, targeting multiple provinces, constitute a breach of Yemeni sovereignty, heightening tensions in the region.Late on Saturday, the Pentagon reported carrying out dozens of airstrikes on locations in Sana’a, Hudaydah, Sa’ada, and others, aiming at the Yemeni Armed Forces. These, as per the Pentagon, were utilized to target Israeli-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea in support of Gaza Palestinians.Hamas issued a press statement on Sunday, stating, “We strongly condemn the American-British bombing of Yemen, and we consider it a blatant attack on the sovereignty of a sister Arab country.” The movement warned of escalated turmoil and instability in the region, holding Washington and the Israeli occupation accountable.Praising Yemen's support for Palestinians, Hamas called on the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take a decisive stance against the US and British aggression. They also urged for practical measures to halt the prolonged Israeli onslaught on Gaza, exceeding 120 days.In a separate statement, the Islamic Jihad resistance movement condemned the ongoing US-British aggression against Yemen, accusing them of attempting to inflame the region. The movement emphasized the responsibility borne by Washington and Western capitals for supporting Israeli aggression on Gaza, labeling it as involvement in genocidal crimes.The Islamic Jihad commended Yemen's support for Gaza and called on the Arab and Islamic nations to follow suit. Yemeni Army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned that the aggressor countries' assault, consisting of 48 airstrikes, would not go unanswered.Yemeni forces have targeted ships linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, leading to airstrikes by the US and its allies, violating international law. Israel initiated hostilities in Gaza on October 7, 2023, resulting in over 27,300 deaths, predominantly children and women, since then.