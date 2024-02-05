Euro-Med: Gaza Genocide Claims 110,000 Casualties, Urgent Int’l Action Needed

Islam Times - Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor revealed on Sunday that the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths, injuries, or disappearances of approximately 110,000 Palestinians.

The organization highlighted the alarming toll, stating that many are now grappling with long-term disabilities due to the war that has persisted for four months.According to Euro-Med Monitor's estimates, as of Friday evening, 35,096 Palestinians in Gaza have lost their lives. Shockingly, of the casualties from Israeli air and artillery attacks, 32,220 were civilians, including 12,345 children, 7,656 women, 309 health personnel, 41 civil defense personnel, and 121 journalists. Meanwhile, 67,240 individuals have suffered injuries, with hundreds in critical condition.Euro-Med Monitor emphasized the dire situation, stating that its figures include those missing after being arrested by the Israeli army and individuals trapped under debris. Approximately two million Palestinians, constituting 90% of the Strip's population, have been displaced due to the destruction of 79,200 housing units and partial damage to 207,000 units.The rights group warned that Israel has targeted over 245 square kilometers, equivalent to 67% of Gaza, potentially violating international law. Euro-Med Monitor accused Israel of escalating military assaults to seize control of the entire Gaza Strip, potentially constituting war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.The organization documented deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, with Israel attacking 334 schools, 1,720 industrial facilities, 183 health facilities, 478 mosques, three churches, 171 press offices, and 199 archaeological sites. Among the targeted health facilities were 26 hospitals, 63 clinics, and 146 ambulances, leaving only 13 partially functional hospitals in Gaza.Despite a recent ruling from the International Court of Justice, which called on Israel to prevent genocide and ensure humanitarian aid, Euro-Med Monitor reported continued civilian killings, starvation tactics, denial of aid supplies, destruction of property, forced arrests, and torture by the Israeli army.The rights group further indicated that inflammatory statements from Israeli officials indicate a premeditated intention to commit genocide. Euro-Med Monitor called for an international investigation into Israel's violations, an end to impunity, and accountability for human rights violations.Warning of the dangerous repercussions of donor countries suspending funding for UNRWA amid catastrophic conditions, Euro-Med Monitor urged swift international action. The organization called for a binding executive decision on the ICJ's ruling, an immediate ceasefire, the safe return of civilians to their homes, and intensified efforts to document Israel's violations for a comprehensive report to be submitted to the International Court of Justice.