Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades

Islam Times - Dozens of Israeli military vehicles were destroyed by Al-Qassam Brigades in the past few days, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said.

Al-Qassam Brigades made the announcement through a statement by its spokesman, Abu Obaida, on Sunday.The Brigades said its fighters have destroyed as many as 43 Israeli military vehicles, including tanks, partially or completely over the course of the last few days.According to Abu Obaida, the Palestinian fighters also killed dozens of Israeli forces during 17 military operations across the besieged territory, Press TV reported.The regime's fatalities included 15 troops, who were killed at point-blank range, and an officer and a soldier, who were taken out by Palestinians' sniper fire.A number of Israeli forces were also killed in an explosion targeting the entrance of a tunnel.As part of their achievements, the brigades managed to seize four Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles and fire a volley of rockets at the city of Tel Aviv and areas surrounding it in the occupied territories.Abu Obaida listed mortar shells, rockets, explosive devices, as well as anti-armor and anti-personnel projectiles as some of the weapons used by Palestinian fighters during their anti-Israeli operations.The Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory's resistance groups staged Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupied territories.The Israeli attacks have so far claimed the lives of over 27,300 people, mostly women and children, while injuring more than 66,600 others.