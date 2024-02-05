0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 08:39

Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades

Story Code : 1114078
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
Al-Qassam Brigades made the announcement through a statement by its spokesman, Abu Obaida, on Sunday.

The Brigades said its fighters have destroyed as many as 43 Israeli military vehicles, including tanks, partially or completely over the course of the last few days.

According to Abu Obaida, the Palestinian fighters also killed dozens of Israeli forces during 17 military operations across the besieged territory, Press TV reported.

The regime's fatalities included 15 troops, who were killed at point-blank range, and an officer and a soldier, who were taken out by Palestinians' sniper fire.

A number of Israeli forces were also killed in an explosion targeting the entrance of a tunnel.

As part of their achievements, the brigades managed to seize four Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles and fire a volley of rockets at the city of Tel Aviv and areas surrounding it in the occupied territories.

Abu Obaida listed mortar shells, rockets, explosive devices, as well as anti-armor and anti-personnel projectiles as some of the weapons used by Palestinian fighters during their anti-Israeli operations.

The Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory's resistance groups staged Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks have so far claimed the lives of over 27,300 people, mostly women and children, while injuring more than 66,600 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
5 February 2024
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
5 February 2024
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah, Sa’ada
5 February 2024
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
4 February 2024
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
4 February 2024
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
4 February 2024
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
4 February 2024
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
Syria and Iraq Accuse US of Backing Terrorism
4 February 2024
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
ISIS Terrorists Attack Positions of Iraqi PMU
4 February 2024
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Targets in Response to Aerial Assaults
3 February 2024
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemen Strikes Eilat with Ballistic Missiles in Solidarity with Gaza
3 February 2024