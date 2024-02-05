0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 08:40

Tension in “Israel” As Ben Gvir Prefers Trump in Power

Story Code : 1114079
“Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas,” Ben-Gvir told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. “If Trump was in power, the US conduct would be completely different.”

Ben-Gvir’s remarks drew condemnation from “Israeli” politicians, with some accusing the minister of harming “Israel’s” strategic relations” and calling the interview “a direct blow to the war efforts.”

Labor chairwoman Knesset member Merav Michaeli interpreted the comments as a “blatant and deliberate intervention in the American election campaign” and urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to sack the minister.

“If Netanyahu does not fire Ben-Gvir, it is tantamount to unreservedly endorsing his remarks. No one anywhere will believe that a government minister would dare to make such harmful and even ungrateful remarks without having the backing of the prime minister of ‘Israel’,” she said in a post on X.

Netanyahu responded by saying that he was “not in need of any assistance in navigating relations with the US and the international community,” adding that the “Israeli” government makes its own decisions “even in those instances where there is no agreement with our American friends.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced Ben-Gvir’s comments as “racist” and called for international sanctions against him.
