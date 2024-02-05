0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 20:44

Raisi: Zionist Regime Has Failed to Distort Palestine Issue

Story Code : 1114190
Raisi: Zionist Regime Has Failed to Distort Palestine Issue
The president made the remark at a national ceremony held in the capital Tehran on Monday.

The Zionist regime made numerous efforts and used all influential news agencies and platforms across the world to convey its own narrative to countries, but it was not able to do anything since the issue of Palestine is crystal clear, Raidi said.  

He also referred to events taking place on October 7 when Palestine’s Hamas Resistance Movement launched its unprecedented Al Aqsa Storm Operation against positions in the southern of the occupied territories from Gaza, which was followed by the ongoing war by the Israeli regime against the besieged territory. 

“They analyze Palestine’s developments since October 7. The developments are not analyzed since that date. They are related to 75 years of cruelty against the Palestinian nation,” Raisi said, adding that the October 7 events are part of incidents throughout all those years.   

At least 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands wounded since the Gaza war began. The Israeli regime has defied international calls to stop the war despite causing a growing civilian death toll and a worsening humanitarian crisis. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’
US: Senate Releases $118 Billion Aid Proposal for ‘Israel’, Ukraine, Border Security
US: Senate Releases $118 Billion Aid Proposal for ‘Israel’, Ukraine, Border Security
5 February 2024
Russia Vows to Respond If US Sends Nuclear Weapons
Russia Vows to Respond If US Sends Nuclear Weapons
5 February 2024
Yemen Threaten US with
Yemen Threaten US with 'New Vietnam' in Case of Ground Attack
5 February 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
5 February 2024
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
5 February 2024
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
5 February 2024
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah, Sa’ada
5 February 2024
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
4 February 2024
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
4 February 2024
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
4 February 2024
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
4 February 2024
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024