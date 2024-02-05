Raisi: Zionist Regime Has Failed to Distort Palestine Issue

Islam Times - Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the Israeli regime has failed to convey its own narrative of the Palestinian issue to the world despite using all influential news agencies and platforms across the globe.

The president made the remark at a national ceremony held in the capital Tehran on Monday.The Zionist regime made numerous efforts and used all influential news agencies and platforms across the world to convey its own narrative to countries, but it was not able to do anything since the issue of Palestine is crystal clear, Raidi said.He also referred to events taking place on October 7 when Palestine’s Hamas Resistance Movement launched its unprecedented Al Aqsa Storm Operation against positions in the southern of the occupied territories from Gaza, which was followed by the ongoing war by the Israeli regime against the besieged territory.“They analyze Palestine’s developments since October 7. The developments are not analyzed since that date. They are related to 75 years of cruelty against the Palestinian nation,” Raisi said, adding that the October 7 events are part of incidents throughout all those years.At least 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands wounded since the Gaza war began. The Israeli regime has defied international calls to stop the war despite causing a growing civilian death toll and a worsening humanitarian crisis.