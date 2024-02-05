Iran Committed to Iraq’s Security, Stability: Security Chief

Islam Times - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian says that the country is committed to the security and stability of neighboring Iraq.

Ahmadian made the comments in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday.During the meeting, the SNSC chief expressed Iran’s willingness to act based on a joint security agreement with Iraq in order to preserve the security of both states.The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, emphasized that Baghdad has proven its adherence to the principles of good neighborliness and establishing the best relations with the countries of the region.Earlier on Monday, Ahmadian met with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji.