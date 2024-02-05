2 Killed in Yerevan House Explosion

Islam Times - At least two people were killed during an explosion incident in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Monday.

On the afternoon of February 5, an explosion occurred in the Nor Aresh area of Yerevan. The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ rescue service reported that two houses collapsed due to the explosion, with neighboring buildings also sustaining damage.Rescuers recovered the bodies of two town residents, a married couple, from the rubble. Additionally, two more individuals were hospitalized, Jam News reported.Kamo Tsutsulyan, the head of the rescue service, informed reporters that “efforts to mitigate the aftermath and provide assistance to the victims have already been completed.”The official cause of the explosion has not yet been disclosed. According to a statement from the investigative committee, “the reasons behind the explosion and collapse, along with all the circumstances of the incident, will be clarified during the preliminary investigation.” Nonetheless, an investigation has commenced under the charge of “violation of fire safety regulations.”