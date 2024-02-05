5 ISIL Terrorists Killed in Iraqi Army Operation

Islam Times - Five members of the ISIL terrorist group were killed in an anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Iraqi Army.

The operation, which was carried out in Diyala province of Iraq, was conducted based on detailed intelligence information.ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group have present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.