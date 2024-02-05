Another EU Package of Sanctions on Russia Not to Include Any Import Bans

Islam Times - The European Commission’s next package of anti-Russian sanctions will not include any new import bans, an EU diplomat said.

According to the diplomat, despite calls from a number of the bloc’s member countries to impose additional bans on Russian exports, the European Commission (EC) is seeking to pass its 13th set of measures quickly, hoping that it will cause minimal debate, TASS reported."There will be hundreds of listings... entities and individuals (in the new sanctions package). No big (company) names," Reuters quoted an EU diplomat as saying.However, sources told Reuters that the EC would quickly come up with a 14th sanctions package that could include some new import bans once the 13th package is greenlighted.