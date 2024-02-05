Iran to Hold Joint Naval Drill with Russia, China in Weeks

Islam Times - Military forces from Iran, Russia and China are going to stage a joint naval war game in the coming weeks, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

Speaking at a naval base in Iran’s northern city of Manjil on Monday, Rear Admiral Irani said the joint exercise will be held before the end of the current Iranian year (March 19).The commander noted that a number of other countries have also been invited to attend the joint drill.The war game will be held with the purpose of ensuring regional security and fulfilling common interests, he added.In March 2023, the Iranian, Chinese and Russian naval forces staged the 2023 Marine Security Belt war game in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.It was the fourth joint exercise among them in recent years.