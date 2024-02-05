0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 21:14

German Trade Union Calls on Lufthansa Ground Staff to Strike Again

Story Code : 1114211
German Trade Union Calls on Lufthansa Ground Staff to Strike Again
"As all ground staff from maintenance to passenger and aircraft handling are being called out on strike, there are likely to be major flight cancellations and delays," Verdi wrote in a statement on Monday morning, the DPA news agency reported.

The strike is in response to ongoing Lufthansa Group-wide wage negotiations for the approximately 25,000 ground crew employees at Deutsche Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Cargo, among others.

An offer from the employers in the second round of negotiations on January 23 was rejected - the proposed pay increases were perceived as too low.

There have been widespread disruptions due to industrial action at German airports recently. On Thursday last week Verdi ordered security staff out on strike at several major airports.

Verdi called Thursday's strike to demand pay rises of €2.80 ($3.02) per hour for about 25,000 workers at private aviation security firms. The companies had rejected the demand as too expensive, saying it would cost €250 million a year.

Collective bargaining talks are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

On Friday last week Verdi ground handling staff went on strike at Hamburg airport to demand a pay rise.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’
US: Senate Releases $118 Billion Aid Proposal for ‘Israel’, Ukraine, Border Security
US: Senate Releases $118 Billion Aid Proposal for ‘Israel’, Ukraine, Border Security
5 February 2024
Russia Vows to Respond If US Sends Nuclear Weapons
Russia Vows to Respond If US Sends Nuclear Weapons
5 February 2024
Yemen Threaten US with
Yemen Threaten US with 'New Vietnam' in Case of Ground Attack
5 February 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
5 February 2024
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
5 February 2024
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
5 February 2024
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah, Sa’ada
5 February 2024
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
4 February 2024
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
4 February 2024
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
4 February 2024
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
4 February 2024
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024