CNN's editorial policies have come under fire from the network's staff, who accuse it of bias in its coverage of Israel's war on Gaza.

Journalists within CNN, both in the US and overseas, say that management directives and a stringent story-approval process have resulted in the dissemination of Israeli propaganda and the suppression of Palestinian perspectives.According to The Guardian's report published on Sunday, CNN staff members have raised concerns about the network's skewed coverage, stating that even accurate initial reporting has been tainted by systemic bias toward Israel. One CNN staffer expressed disappointment, stating, "Ultimately, CNN’s coverage of the Israel-Gaza war amounts to journalistic malpractice."The Guardian, drawing on accounts from six CNN staffers across various newsrooms and multiple internal memos and emails, revealed that CNN's Atlanta headquarters has established strict guidelines for war coverage. These guidelines include tight restrictions on quoting Hamas and reporting alternative Palestinian viewpoints. Furthermore, every story on the conflict must receive approval from the Jerusalem (al-Quds) bureau before broadcast or publication.The newly appointed CNN editor-in-chief and CEO, Mark Thompson, faces accusations of yielding to Israeli pressure during his tenure as the BBC's director general two decades ago.The biased coverage has reportedly caused a "schism" within the network, prompting some CNN staff members to contemplate leaving their positions. The internal dissent is palpable, with one source revealing, "There’s a lot of internal strife and dissent. Some people are looking to get out."Since the initiation of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, the conflict has resulted in over 27,365 Palestinians killed and 66,630 others injured. The report also highlighted the impact of biased media coverage on internal dynamics within CNN and the growing dissatisfaction among its staff.