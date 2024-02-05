0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 21:18

CNN Staff Criticize Network's 'Bias' in Israel-Gaza Coverage

Story Code : 1114216
CNN Staff Criticize Network
Journalists within CNN, both in the US and overseas, say that management directives and a stringent story-approval process have resulted in the dissemination of Israeli propaganda and the suppression of Palestinian perspectives.

According to The Guardian's report published on Sunday, CNN staff members have raised concerns about the network's skewed coverage, stating that even accurate initial reporting has been tainted by systemic bias toward Israel. One CNN staffer expressed disappointment, stating, "Ultimately, CNN’s coverage of the Israel-Gaza war amounts to journalistic malpractice."

The Guardian, drawing on accounts from six CNN staffers across various newsrooms and multiple internal memos and emails, revealed that CNN's Atlanta headquarters has established strict guidelines for war coverage. These guidelines include tight restrictions on quoting Hamas and reporting alternative Palestinian viewpoints. Furthermore, every story on the conflict must receive approval from the Jerusalem (al-Quds) bureau before broadcast or publication.

The newly appointed CNN editor-in-chief and CEO, Mark Thompson, faces accusations of yielding to Israeli pressure during his tenure as the BBC's director general two decades ago.

The biased coverage has reportedly caused a "schism" within the network, prompting some CNN staff members to contemplate leaving their positions. The internal dissent is palpable, with one source revealing, "There’s a lot of internal strife and dissent. Some people are looking to get out."

Since the initiation of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, the conflict has resulted in over 27,365 Palestinians killed and 66,630 others injured. The report also highlighted the impact of biased media coverage on internal dynamics within CNN and the growing dissatisfaction among its staff.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’
US: Senate Releases $118 Billion Aid Proposal for ‘Israel’, Ukraine, Border Security
US: Senate Releases $118 Billion Aid Proposal for ‘Israel’, Ukraine, Border Security
5 February 2024
Russia Vows to Respond If US Sends Nuclear Weapons
Russia Vows to Respond If US Sends Nuclear Weapons
5 February 2024
Yemen Threaten US with
Yemen Threaten US with 'New Vietnam' in Case of Ground Attack
5 February 2024
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Palestinian Resistance Groups Condemn US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen
5 February 2024
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
UK as a Proxy of US and Israel
5 February 2024
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
Dozens of Israeli Military Vehicles Destroyed by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades
5 February 2024
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen
US, UK Conduct More Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah, Sa’ada
5 February 2024
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
US Ups Risks of Conflict on Korean Peninsula, Senior Russian Diplomat Says
4 February 2024
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
US-UK Aggression on Yemen Will Not Go Unanswered: Saree
4 February 2024
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
Southern Gaza Come under Attack by Israel Bombs
4 February 2024
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
Damascus Says US Occupation of Syrian Territory ‘Cannot Continue’
4 February 2024
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
US Approves Possible Sales of 386 Hellfire Missiles to Netherlands for $150 mln
4 February 2024