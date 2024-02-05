0
Monday 5 February 2024 - 21:19

Iran: We’re Not After Expanding Scope of War, Tension in Region

He further stressed that Iran made many efforts to stop the attacks of the Zionist entity in the region.

“27365 people were martyred, 7000 were missing, and 6630 were injured in the 122nd day of inhuman aggression of the ‘Israeli’ entity in Gaza,” Kanani confirmed.

In parallel, the Iranian official underlined that “Unfortunately, instead of choosing peace in the region, the US and UK have chosen Netanyahu's interests and prefer them to the interests of the international community and do not have a correct understanding of regional issues.”

He also accused the US government of seeking to pave the way for the Zionist entity to commit genocide in Gaza.

“The center of the region's crisis is in Palestine, and the solution to end the crisis is to end the crimes of the Zionist entity,” Kanani emphasized, noting that “

The action of the American and British regimes against Yemen is a clumsy action that violates international regulations and aims to divert public minds from the main focus of the crisis in the region.”

“Iran does not seek to expand the scope of war and tension in the region,” he said, adding that “Iran made many efforts to stop the attacks of the Zionist regime in the region.”
