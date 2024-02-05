0
Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslim Elites Must Create Public Demand to Cut Ties with ‘Israel’

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of commanders and personnel of the Iranian Air Force and Army’s Air Defense Force in Tehran on Monday.

The meeting was held on the anniversary of a historic development that came days before the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution that overthrew the former US-backed Pahlavi regime.

The event saw Homafaran, Pahlavi’s air force officers, breaking away from the monarchical regime and pledging allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

In parallel, His Eminence warned of the enemy’s schemes against the Iranian elites, saying the enemy primarily seeks to prevent the elites’ growing role in the country and raise doubts among them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei noted that before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the air force’s military equipment and heads were under US control.

“However, after the 1979 victory of the Islamic Revolution, the air force’s pious elements managed to change its US-controlled nature into an Iranian force,” Imam Khamenei said.

In addition, His Eminence confirmed that although the force’s weapons and equipment were US-made in the immediate aftermath of the revolution, Iranian commanders and staff were the ones making decisions about the country.

He also emphasized that national power boosts national security, saying that the enemy’s plots will be neutralized when it witnesses the Iranian people’s presence and preparedness as well as the Islamic establishment’s power.

