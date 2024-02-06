Hamas: Israel Obstructs Any Agreement for All-Out Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has blasted Israel for stonewalling any agreement that could lead to a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Osama Hamdan, who represents Hamas in Lebanon, made the remarks at a press briefing in Beirut on Monday."The Israelis want to continue their military attacks against the Gaza Strip and to retain the siege on it. They also do not want to achieve a ceasefire," the Hamas official said.Hamdan added, "The mediators are working on achieving some kind of agreement, which should, from our point of view, fulfill what we have asked for."According to Hamdan, Hamas insists that any ceasefire agreement in Gaza must include complete cessation of the Israeli regime's onslaught, full withdrawal of its forces, and an end to the crippling siege that Israel has been enforcing against the Palestinian territory.In a previous presser on Saturday, Hamdan noted that since the beginning of the aggression, Hamas has been open to discussing any initiatives or ideas that could stop Israel's barbaric onslaught.He also slammed the global inaction in the face of Israel's crimes in Gaza, saying, “The crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing are being committed in plain sight of the whole world, which stands by watching, [and] procrastinating and [is] unable to stop the Zionist crimes that are supported by the US administration.”The Israeli regime has been pounding Gaza since October 7, 2023, when the coastal territory's Resistance movements staged Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupied territories.Nearly 27,500 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in the regime's brutal aggression against Gaza, while more than 66,800 have been injured.