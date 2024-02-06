Islam Times - A British-owned cargo ship was hit by a projectile while sailing off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah, a maritime security firm said on Tuesday.

A cargo ship in the Red Sea suffered minor damage after being hit by a projectile while sailing off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah, Reuters reported citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey.The ship, located 57 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, said a projectile was fired at its port side and a small craft was seen on its port side. The projectile passed over the deck and caused slight damage to the bridge windows, the UKMTO reported.UKMTO received the report just after midnight GMT Tuesday.Ambrey said the British company owned the Barbados-flagged, general cargo ship incurred physical damage from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while sailing southeast through the Red Sea. No injuries were reported, Ambrey said.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said they won’t stop their attacks until ground and aerial offensives by Israel in Gaza end. The regime has killed over 27,000 people in Gaza since October 7.