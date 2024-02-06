Hezbollah Strikes Ramim Barracks with Burkan Missiles

Islam Times - The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has launched new missile attacks on "Ramim" barracks on the border of Lebanon and occupied Palestine on Tuesday.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said that in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their Resistance, they have targeted the Israeli military barrack with Burkan missiles.It added that the missiles directly hit the target.Hezbollah has launched more than 900 operations to hit targets controlled by Israel since early October when the regime started its brutal war against the Palestinians in Gaza.The Lebanese group has said that the attacks will continue until the Israeli regime stops its aggression on Gaza.