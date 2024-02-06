Putin, UAE President Reaffirm Need for Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their principal position in favor of a prompt ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

"Russia and the UAE reaffirmed their principal position in favor of a prompt ceasefire, and restoration of a political process, aimed at the achievement of a long-term and fair solution for the Palestinian issue based on the known international legal foundation," the Kremlin said after the phone call between the two leaders, TASS reported.Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 operation by Hamas, killing at least 27,365 Palestinians and injuring 66,630 others, while nearly 1,200 Zionists are believed to have been killed in the Hamas operation.The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.