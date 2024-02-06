Russia Criticizes US Airstrikes in Middle East as Threat to Peace

Islam Times - Russia rebuked the United States for its recent airstrikes in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, condemning Washington's actions as a destabilizing force in the region.

Washington's recent airstrikes in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have drawn condemnation from Russia, with Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia accusing the US of exacerbating conflicts in the region.Nebenzia asserted during a UN Security Council meeting that the US strikes violate international law and pose a direct threat to peace and security.Russia has called for an urgent session of the UN Security Council following the US airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, which were carried out in response to a drone attack on an American military outpost in Jordan. Nebenzia stated that the bombings highlight the aggressive nature of US policy in the Middle East and its disregard for international norms.According to Nebenzia, the US actions "pour gasoline on the fire" of the region's conflicts and undermine the role of the UN. He reiterated Russia's stance that US military bases in Syria are illegal since they lack authorization from Damascus.In response to the criticism, US Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs Robert Wood defended the airstrikes as necessary and proportionate.The recent tensions stem from a drone attack on January 28 targeting a US outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian border, resulting in the deaths of three American soldiers. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack, but the White House accused Iran of orchestrating it. Tehran denied the allegations, asserting that the group acted independently due to US support for Israel during the war on Gaza.Meanwhile, the US and UK have conducted airstrikes in Yemen in response to drone and missile attacks by the country’s military on Israeli-owned vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Yemenis have vowed to continue targeting ships until a permanent ceasefire is declared in Gaza.