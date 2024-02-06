0
Tuesday 6 February 2024 - 09:42

EAEU Has Defined Strategy until 2045, Russia's Deputy FM Says

Story Code : 1114328
Alexander Pankin stressed that completing the assigned tasks will benefit economies, improve population well-being, and create the best conditions for the EAEU countries' business communities.

"In my opinion, what is much more important is not how we feel about the development of the EAEU after the past ten years, but how we feel about the future, about the next decade. Obvious evidence of this is, for example, the signing by the heads of the five member states of the Declaration on the further development of economic processes within the EAEU until 2030 and for the period until 2045 - ‘The Eurasian Economic Path’," he said.

"This strategic document clearly defined the future of cooperation between the states of the union in the most important current areas," the diplomat said, stressing that completing the assigned tasks will benefit economies, improve population well-being, and create the best conditions for the EAEU countries' business communities, TASS reported. 

The EAEU is an international economic integration organization, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Cuba, Moldova and Uzbekistan have observer status.

A free trade agreement between the EAEU and Iran was signed during the EAEU Summit in St. Petersburg on December 25, 2023. 

In 2018, Iran and the EAEU inked a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which came into effect on October 27, 2019. The two sides later began negotiations to upgrade the PTA to an FTA after the success of the former.
