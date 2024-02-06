Iraq Condemns US Airstrikes, Warns of Regional Escalation

Islam Times - Iraq strongly denounced the recent US airstrikes on positions held by anti-terror resistance groups near its border with Syria, cautioning against further escalation in the Middle East region.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York City, Deputy Permanent Representative of Iraq Abbas Kadhom Obaid al-Fatlawi emphasized the interconnected nature of crises in the region."We have already cautioned against escalation," Fatlawi remarked, highlighting Iraq's commitment to a balanced foreign policy aimed at fostering stability and bridging differences in West Asia. He reaffirmed Iraq's condemnation of attacks that violate its sovereignty."We reject all types of attacks against our military bases, which are a violation of our sovereignty and security. This Security Council must protect the territorial integrity of all states," Fatlawi stressed.Syria's UN Ambassador Qusay al-Dahhak echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the US administration's justifications for its actions in the region. He condemned the "flimsy pretexts and misleading claims" used to justify repeated attacks on Syria and denounced US support for the Israeli occupation.Al-Dahhak accused successive US administrations of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and perpetrating aggression and occupation. He rejected the "pretexts and lies" employed by the US to justify its actions aimed at protecting its interests in the region.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it conducted airstrikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria using precision munitions. US President Joe Biden stated that these strikes were the first in a series of actions in response to a drone attack on a US base in Jordan that resulted in casualties."Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," Biden declared. The drone attack on the US military base near the Jordan-Syria border was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.In retaliation, the group launched missile strikes against the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Iraq, housing US forces, as well as against military installations in southeastern Syria. The group also said it had staged missile and drone strikes against the strategic al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria near the border with Jordan and Iraq, as well as the al-Khadra Village in Syria's northeastern province of al-Hasakah.