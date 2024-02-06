University Professor Fired for Anti-Zionist Views Wins Discrimination Case

Islam Times - A sociology professor dismissed by the University of Bristol for his anti-Zionist remarks has secured a landmark victory in an employment tribunal, with the tribunal ruling that he faced discrimination due to his beliefs.

The Bristol employment tribunal's judgment on Monday recognized Professor David Miller's anti-Zionist beliefs as a philosophical belief protected under the Equality Act 2010. It concluded that Miller experienced direct discrimination based on his anti-Zionist stance.Rahman Lowe Solicitors, representing Miller, hailed the decision as a significant win, affirming the legal protection of anti-Zionist beliefs in the workplace. They highlighted the tribunal's acknowledgment that anti-Zionist beliefs constitute a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010."I am extremely pleased that the tribunal has concluded that I was unfairly and wrongfully dismissed by the University of Bristol," Miller stated. "I am also very proud that we have managed to establish that anti-Zionist views qualify as a protected belief under the UK Equality Act."Miller's dismissal from the University of Bristol in October 2021 followed his statements regarding the Zionist movement's role in promoting Islamophobia. He alleged that his termination resulted from an orchestrated campaign by groups opposed to his anti-Zionist stance.Taking the university to the employment tribunal, Miller accused it of unlawfully discriminating against his beliefs in violation of the Equality Act 2010.In response to his victory, Miller emphasized its broader significance for pro-Palestine advocates in Britain, noting the challenges anti-Zionists have faced, including harassment and censorship.Expressing hope that the case would set a precedent for future battles against Zionism, Miller underscored the importance of confronting what he termed a "genocidal and maximalist" ideology with a robust anti-Zionist stance.The tribunal's verdict was seen as validation of Miller's approach in challenging what he described as "genocidal and maximalist Zionism" with a similarly assertive anti-Zionist stance.