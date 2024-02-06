0
Tuesday 6 February 2024 - 09:47

Ansarullah: If Italy Joins Western Strikes on Yemen, It Will Be A Target

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the supreme revolutionary committee of Ansarullah, made the statement in an interview on Monday with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The Yemeni official encouraged Italy to pressure the “Israeli” entity into ending its hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip, which have left more than 27,000 martyred since early October. That would be the only way toward peace in the region, al-Houthi said.

On Friday, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Rome would provide the admiral-in-command of a US-led maritime task force in the Red Sea aimed at protecting the passage of commercial ships bound for the “Israeli” entity.

Yemen has targeted ships either owned by the regime or sailing toward “Israeli” ports in a strong gesture sympathetic to the oppressed Palestinians of Gaza over the past few months.

In December, the European Union [EU] agreed to join the US-led mission against Yemen.

Yemenis have made it clear that strikes targeting those ships in the Red Sea will not stop unless the regime ends its genocidal campaign.

Yemen has also made a firm statement that international shipping companies are safe to sail in the area if they are neither owned by the regime nor destined to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.
