Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 01:17

French Foreign Minister: We Are Opposed to the Forced Displacement of the People of Gaza

Story Code : 1114488
At the outset of his first Middle Eastern trip as the French Foreign Minister, "Agence France-Presse" reported that Stéphane Sejourne, in a joint press conference, acknowledged Cairo's concern "about the forced displacement of Palestinians to Egypt" addressed to his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

He expressed, "We completely understand these concerns, and France's stance is clear. We denounce and oppose any such actions."

The French Foreign Minister asserted, "While Qatar and Egypt are mediating to secure a ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Hamas, Paris aims to ensure a ceasefire and facilitate the reestablishment of Palestinian self-governing bodies in Gaza."

Sejourne said he had spoken to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday about France's desire for "a humane ceasefire in Gaza and the resumption of bilateral negotiations."

In response to an inquiry about France's intentions regarding the recognition of the state of Palestine, the French Foreign Minister articulated that such recognition would ensue from a political process reaching its fruition.

He further elaborated that this political process "ought to culminate in the establishment of a Palestinian state; it's only logical."

He concluded with the query: When, at what juncture, and under what circumstances will Gaza be integrated into the prospective Palestinian state?

"Sameh Shoukry," Egypt's Foreign Minister, underscored in a shared press briefing with his French counterpart, "Stéphane Sejourne," stating: "We have discussed the ongoing Gaza conflict and stressed the significance of attaining a ceasefire and aiding the Palestinian populace."

He remarked: "We vehemently oppose the forced displacement of Palestinians and highlight that this plan's objective is to eradicate the Palestinian dilemma ".
