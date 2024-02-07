0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 01:20

Russian Senator Suggests that the United States Will be Compelled to Depart from the Middle East Region

Story Code : 1114489
According to Sputnik, a Russian senator suggests that the United States is under growing pressure from regional nations following recent attacks on Iraq and Syria.

"Sergei Tsekov," a member of the International Committee of the Russian Federation Council, stated on Saturday that if the region reacts to US incursions, Washington will not achieve stability in the Middle East and will ultimately be compelled to depart.

The senator from Russia added that tensions are mounting in the region, and it's evident that Americans will not find peace in the Middle East. They will encounter discomfort in Iraq, Syria, and areas where their presence violates international norms, facing significant opposition.

Tsekov further stated that Middle Eastern countries are bolder than before, and their responses are no longer limited to calls for limited resistance.

The Russian senator foresees that various armed factions will synchronize their actions under their respective countries' leadership and initiate confrontation against the Americans.
