Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 01:27

10 Dead, 20 Others Injured in Multiple Blasts in Mogadishu

The incident happened within the Bakara market in the city, Al Jazeera. reported.

Three nurses at Erdogan Hospital in Mogadishu told Reuters that more than 20 injured people had been brought to the facility.

Mohamed Ali, a businessman within the market who said he helped carry dead and wounded people from some of the shops, told Al Jazeera: “We heard four huge explosions erupt inside four well-known electronic shops and we were shocked. We’ve seen so many people crying inside shops.”

Somali police have said investigations are underway.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear, although the al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabab routinely carries out bombings in high-density areas across the country.
