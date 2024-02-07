Hamas Responds to Truce Proposal

Islam Times - Hamas submitted its response regarding the “framework agreement” to Qatar and Egypt, following the completion of consultations within the movement's leadership and with resistance factions.

According to Hamas’ official statement, it dealt with the proposal in “positive spirit,” ensuring a comprehensive and complete ceasefire, ending the aggression against the Palestinian people, providing relief, shelter, and reconstruction, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and achieving a prisoner exchange process.The movement affirmed its appreciation for the role of Egypt, Qatar, and all countries seeking to halt the brutal aggression against the Palestinian people."While we salute our people and their legendary resilience and brave resistance, especially in the Gaza Strip, we affirm that we, in Hamas movement, along with all national forces and factions, are committed to defending our people, on the path to ending the occupation and achieving their legitimate national rights in their land and sanctities," the statement reads.Qatar’s prime minister said on Tuesday Hamas had reacted positively to the latest plan for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani comments came after a meeting with top US diplomat Antony Blinken, who was making his latest visit to the Middle East.The response of the Palestinian movment was “generally positive", he said.