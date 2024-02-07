0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 01:49

UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence

Story Code : 1114498
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
Channel 4's investigation reveals that Israel fails to provide compelling evidence for its “explosive new claim” that UNRWA staff were implicated in the Hamas resistance movement's operation in occupied territories, as outlined in the document.

According to Channel 4 News, the dossier merely states that "from intelligence information, documents, and identity cards seized during the course of the fighting, it is now possible to flag around 190 Hamas and PIJ ... operatives who serve as UNRWA employees. More than 10 UNRWA staffers took part in the seventh of October."

Additional media outlets, including Sky News and The Financial Times (FT), which have acquired the confidential report, have also expressed skepticism regarding the strength of the evidence presented and have reached similar conclusions.

"The intelligence assessment, which has been seen by the FT, provides no evidence for the claims, which it says are based on smartphone intercepts and captured identity cards," the publication noted.

Rights advocates have warned that defunding UNRWA could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis for millions of Palestinian refugees in Gaza and throughout the region.

At least 27,585 people have been killed and 66,978 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
