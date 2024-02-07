0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 02:13

“Israel” Admits: Hezbollah Dictating Pace of the Fight in the North

In an interview with “Israel’s” Channel 14, the head of the Metula Council, David Azoulay, directed his criticism squarely at the occupying entity. He said Hezbollah is dictating the pace of fighting against “Israel” without an appropriate response from Tel Aviv. 

“The [entity] has been silent for four months, and it is very sad that we see intense and constant shooting every day, without a response, while we wait,” Azoulay said.

Azoulay further reacted to recent statements by army spokesman Daniel Hagari. “I personally invite Hagari to Metula so that he can see for himself what is happening here.

“We must remember that along the northern border, throughout the week, our homes are being destroyed and anti-tank missiles are being fired at all our settlements.”

Azoulay explained that the situation in his settlement "is difficult because every morning when I take a tour of Metula to see what is happening here, I cry [...] When we left the area on October 16 and paid the price for the evacuation, 80% of the 'residents' of Metula went to hotels. Today we are only talking about 20%."

“60% left, as other communities throughout Galilee took them in [...] and I hear great frustration from the ‘residents’ who left Metula, and I do not know how many of them will return and to what reality they will return.”

Azoulay concluded by saying, “The situation here is not good, and ‘residents’ live in uncertainty and cannot comprehend what is happening.”
