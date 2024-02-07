0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 08:37

Israel Hatching Plots to Make Up for Defeats: Iranian General

Israel Hatching Plots to Make Up for Defeats: Iranian General
Addressing an academic meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, the IRGC deputy commander for operations, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, said the Zionist regime has come to the understanding that it is totally incapable of military confrontation with Iran.

The Israeli regime is now looking for new plots to make up for its defeats, he added, noting that even the US lacks the previous stamina to prop up the Zionist regime.

The general pointed to Israel’s new strategy of fighting a war between wars or a war in the grey zone.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he warned the enemies that Iran will not leave any action against its interests at any location unanswered.

The Zionist regime itself is aware that it has received the response for its mischief on a daily basis, the general added.

Last week, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami reminded the US that none of its threats against Iran will remain unanswered, although the Islamic Republic is not looking for a war.

“We will not let any threat remain unanswered. We are not looking for a war, but are not afraid of war either. This is the fact that prevails in our society,” the IRGC chief stated.

He also pointed to Palestine’s movement in the course of victory, saying the Zionist regime will definitely lose in its onslaught against Gaza, because Israel will be unable to keep a small piece of land after months of war.
Empty Alert
