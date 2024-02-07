Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas strongly denounced Argentina’s plan to move the country's embassy to the occupied city of al-Quds.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hamas said the move constitutes “an infringement of the rights of our Palestinian people to their land and a violation of the rules of international law considering al-Quds as occupied Palestinian land”.Argentina’s President Javier Milei delighted his Israeli hosts on Tuesday by announcing moves to shift his country’s embassy to al-Quds, almost as soon as he touched down in the occupied territories.Argentina would become one of only a handful of countries to have its embassy in the occupied city.The United States made the move in 2018 under the presidency of Donald Trump.Israel illegally annexed East al-Quds after taking it over during the 1967 war, and it is considered occupied territory under international law.Milei, who upended traditional politics to win the election last year, has invited comparisons with Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. Both megalomaniac former presidents, quite unsurprisingly, raced to congratulate the new Argentinean president.On his first official visit since taking office barring a brief swing through the Davos economic forum in Switzerland, he said: “My plan is to move the embassy to west al-Quds.”However, what is noteworthy about Milei is his unabashedly pro-Zionist stance and support for the occupying regime’s genocidal campaigns in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.In an interview in November, hours after his election was confirmed, the far-right eccentric politician announced his plans to visit the United States and the occupied Palestinian territories.“From New York, I will go to Israel — we have already been talking to the Israeli ambassador in Argentina,” he was back then quoted as saying, affirming his love affair with the apartheid Zionist entity.Around 27,600 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Palestinian territory since October 7, as Palestinians have been enduring a catalogue of miseries, including the lack of basic needs and displacement.