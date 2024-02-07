Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression

Islam Times - A number of Syrians were martyred and others were injured at dawn on Wednesday in a new “Israeli” missile aggression that targeted a number of points in the city of Homs and its countryside.

At approximately 00:30 at dawn on Wednesday, the “Israeli” enemy launched an aerial attack with missiles from a direction northern of Tripoli, targeting a number of points in the city of Homs and its countryside, and the army air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.The source added that the aggression led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians, and some material losses to public and private property.