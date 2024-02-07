0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 20:44

US: Regarding the Attack on "Tower 22" in Jordan, "We Were Unable to Track the Drone"

Story Code : 1114711
The Washington Post, quoting a US defense official on early Wednesday, reported that the inability to track the drone "might have been attributed to its low-altitude flight."

An unnamed defense official, familiar with the initial evaluations of the US Army, further mentioned that "Tower 22" base lacked weaponry capable of intercepting aerial threats like drones. Instead, it was furnished with electronic warfare systems designed to neutralize and disrupt the paths of aerial threats.

Additionally, The Washington Post, referring to another US official, affirmed that, according to the Army's assessment, the targeted drone remained untraceable due to its extremely low-altitude flight.

Previously, it was announced that US defense systems had mistakenly identified the attacking drone as one of their own drones, which was returning to the base simultaneously.

A recent evaluation's findings challenge prior American assertions regarding the motives behind the attack on Tower 22, casting doubt on the Pentagon's ability to address threats to US military personnel in the Middle East, according to The Washington Post.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) declined to comment on whether the assailants behind the attack were aware of the defensive limitations at the base.

Situated near Jordan's borders with Syria and Iraq, Tower 22 witnessed the loss of three US military personnel and the injury of over 40 others during the assault.

US authorities have indicated that, despite featuring "multiple" electronic warfare systems capable of thwarting drones, the base had limited self-protection mechanisms.

On January 28th, 2024, a nighttime drone strike targeted a small American base in Jordan (Tower 22), resulting in the deaths of three US soldiers and injuries to dozens.

On February 2nd, 2024, the US Central Command, operating in the region as CENTCOM, announced President Joe Biden's orders for US military airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting resistance groups.
