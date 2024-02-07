China: Washington Is Responsible for the Volatile Middle East Situation

Islam Times - Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on Tuesday that Washington is entirely responsible for the critical situation regarding the Middle East.

During a press briefing, he stressed in reference to the US strikes on Iraq and Syria, as reported by "TASS": "The policies and actions of America have caused a crisis in the Middle East, leading to the risk of escalation."He further stated, "We call on all parties to preserve calm and exercise self-restraint, abide by the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, and refrain from escalating tensions through their actions."Following the deaths of three US soldiers at a US military base in Jordan, the United States has launched new attacks on Syria and Iraq.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the region, announced in a statement on Sunday morning: "At 16:00 Eastern Standard Time (EST) on February 2nd, US Central Command forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting resistance forces."Meanwhile, Qatar's Al Jazeera network reported, quoting informed sources: "The resistance forces did not have any bases in the areas bombed by the United States."CENTCOM asserted: "US military forces targeted over 85 positions using various aircraft, including long-range bombers flown from the United States."According to US officials, the United States air force, including B-1 bombers, directed their fire at three targets in Iraq and four in Syria, launching 125 precision-guided missiles that persisted for over 30 minutes.CENTCOM also asserted that during these airstrikes, more than 125 precision-guided munitions (bombs) were deployed, aiming at command-and-control centers, headquarters, intelligence facilities, rocket and missile installations, drone storage facilities, and logistical sites (supply chain and ammunition storage) of the resistance forces.The Islamic Republic of Iran viewed the military actions of the United States as solely benefiting the interests of the Zionist regime and cautioned against the risk of expanding the scope and geographical reach of conflict and involvement in the region.