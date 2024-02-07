Hamas Official: ‘Israel’ Failed to Achieve Any of Gaza War Goals

Islam Times - Hamas official Ali Baraka indicated that Al-Qassam fighters have been inflicting heavy losses upon the Zionist enemy and preventing the IOF from stabilizing military deployments in any of the Gaza regions.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV, Baraka emphasized that the Israeli enemy failed to achieve any of the war goals, including eradication of Hamas, liberation of prisoners and civilians exodus.Israel’s failure in Gaza war is equivalent to its intelligence misstep on October 7, according to Baraka.Baraka maintained that the Israeli enemy has been taking revenge on the Palestinian civilians and be4sieging the hospitals.Baraka stressed that Hamas did not reject the ceasefire proposal, yet underlined the enemy’s military withdrawal, blockade lift so that aids and prefabricated houses pass into the Strip, reconstruction of destroyed houses and hospitals in Gaza, and the liberation of the Palestinian prisoners.Hamas official noted that the enemy will try during the coming days to escalate its aggression in order to push the resistance into making concessions, adding that Al-Qassam fighters will be escalating the confrontation as well.The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued late Tuesday a statement to announce it delivered its response to Gaza ceasefire agreement proposal to the Egyptian and Qatari mediators after holding consultations with all the resistance factions.The statement indicated that Hamas dealt with the proposal positively as long as it secures the end of the aggression on Gaza, relief, shelter, reconstruction, lift of the siege on the Strip, and completion of the prisoner swap.