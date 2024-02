Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to amnesty and reduced punishment for over 2000 convicts.

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed to amnesty and reduced punishment for 2827 convicts on the occasion of the Eid al-Mab'ath.The proposal was suggested by the Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei to the Leader.The anniversary of the beginning of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) mission is among the celebrations of Shias and is known as Eid al-Mab'ath.