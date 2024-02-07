Hezbollah, Israel Exchange Fire as Tensions Rise over Gaza

Islam Times - Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah and the Israeli regime exchanged fire on Wednesday in the latest clashes between the two sides as regional tensions continue to mount over the Gaza war.

According to Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network on Wednesday, the Israeli regime’s army carried out attacks on the town of Al-Khayyam in southern Lebanon, using several drones.A civilian was killed and two others were wounded as a result, the report said.The Israeli army also conducted attacks on areas near the towns of Ramya and Beitillu in southern Lebanon.In response to those attacks, Hezbollah targeted the Zionist army's Zabdin base and a nearby area where the regime's forces had gathered.Earlier on Wednesday, Hezbollah also hit spy and engineering equipment at the Ramya base with missiles.Tensions have significantly escalated between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime since October 7 when the occupying regime launched its war on Gaza.The Lebanese movement says its fighting with Israel is aimed at providing support to the Palestinian resistance fighters battling the regime in Gaza.